Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel
Updated 1/3/2022 3:53 PM
JERUSALEM -- A helicopter crashed off the Mediterranean coast of northern Israel late Monday, an Israeli official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was under way.
The chopper went down near the northern city of Haifa. There were no further details.
