Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19

PSG's Juan Bernat in action during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Associated Press

PSG's Lionel Messi during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Associated Press

PARIS -- Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is among four players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad to have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team's French Cup game on Monday night.

PSG added that one staff member also had COVID-19 in a statement on Saturday night. None of them were named at that point, but in a further statement on the team's medical news Sunday the club named Messi, left back Juan Bernat, backup goalie Sergio Rico and 19-year-old midfielder Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG is playing at third-tier Vannes.

Last year's runner-up Monaco was in action later Sunday at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen in one of 13 games scheduled for the day as sides bid to reach the last 16.

Monaco said Saturday that seven players had COVID-19 but none showed any worrying signs and are isolating.

