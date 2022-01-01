George and Los Angeles visit Durant and the Nets

Los Angeles Clippers (18-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (23-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -11; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and Paul George meet when Brooklyn takes on Los Angeles. Durant leads the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and George ranks ninth in the league averaging 24.7 points per game.

The Nets have gone 10-7 at home. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 110.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Clippers are 6-8 on the road. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 11.7 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 124-108 in the last meeting on Dec. 28. James Harden led the Nets with 39 points, and Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is averaging 29.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. Harden is averaging 29.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

George is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 102.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Kessler Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: day to day (ineligible to play), Day'Ron Sharpe: day to day (reconditioning).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.