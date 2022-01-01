DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup against Washington

Chicago Bulls (22-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -2.5; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls visit the Washington Wizards. DeRozan ranks fifth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Wizards are 12-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 5-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls have gone 14-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is eighth in the NBA scoring 110.8 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal is shooting 52.7% and averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

DeRozan is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 27.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 113.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: out (illness), Spencer Dinwiddie: out (health and safety protocols), Brad Wanamaker: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Rui Hachimura: out (health protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

Bulls: Marko Simonovic: out (health and safety protocols), Ersan Ilyasova: out (health protocols), Tony Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.