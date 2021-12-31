West Virginia WR Winston Wright enters transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia wide receiver Winston Wright is entering the transfer portal.

Wright announced his decision Friday on Twitter.

The junior led the Mountaineers in receiving in each of the past two seasons, including 63 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

West Virginia finished the season 6-7 after an 18-6 loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.