Porzingis scores 24 to help Mavericks beat Kings 112-96

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday.

Jalen Brunson added 23 points and eight assists for the Mavericks, who had lost five of seven. Dwight Powell scored 13 points and made four consecutive dunks as part of a huge run from Dallas in the third quarter.

Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

Two days after losing in Sacramento on Chimezie Metu's corner 3-pointer at the buzzer, Dallas closed the second quarter strong, then dominated in the second half, leading by 27 late in the fourth.

The Mavericks got a big lift from their defense, which held Sacramento to 39 points in the first quarter. The Kings then missed 12 consecutive shots and went 7Â½ minutes without a basket in the third.

Brunson's short jumper broke a 67-67 tie and sparked a 24-2 run for Dallas. Powell's four straight dunks '"- two off of alley-oop passes from Brunson and Reggie Bullock '"- highlighted the scoring surge.

Midway through the second quarter, Haliburton made a 3-pointer and a jumper above the key and Metu followed with a layup to put the Kings ahead by six. But Brunson, Porzingis and Bullock combined for 35 points in the first half, and helped Dallas close it on a 13-5 run to take a 62-56 lead into the half

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Porzingis has scored 20 or more in four consecutive games. '» Isaiah Thomas, who was signed to a 10-day hardship contract Wednesday, has entered into the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol. '» Frank Ntilikina was held out because of a left thigh contusion. '» Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss were both signed to second 10-day hardship contracts.

Kings: Davion Mitchell was whistled for a technical foul after scoring in the fourth quarter when he appeared to throw the ball at a referee's feet. '» Neemias Queta returned from the health and safety protocol. '» Terence Davis did not play because of left ankle soreness.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday. Dallas has won four of its last five games against the Thunder.

Kings: Host the Heat on Sunday.

