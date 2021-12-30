South Bend woman charged in fatal shooting of girl, 17

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A northern Indiana woman has been charged in the slaying of a 17-year-old girl who died days after she was shot while sitting in a car with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Alexis Elizabeth Willocks, 19, of South Bend was charged Wednesday with murder and criminal recklessness. Police have issued an arrest warrant for Willocks in the November killing of Anika Henderson, 17.

Henderson was shot in the head on Nov. 8 at a South Bend park. She was hospitalized in critical condition for a few days before she succumbed to her injuries, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Henderson was in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend at the time of the shooting, according to court records. The boyfriend and Willocks have a child together, and the shooting occurred about two hours after a court hearing about the child, police said in the court documents.

Willocks was allegedly upset that Henderson had picked up the child from the hearing, and she and Henderson had argued prior to the shooting, court records state.