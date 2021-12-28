Porzingis powers Mavericks past Trail Blazers 132-117

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown dunks against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson slips past Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith drives on Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ Elleby during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, right, shoots as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-117 on Monday night.

Both teams were short-handed. The Mavericks were missing six players, including star Luka Doncic, in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Portland had seven players in the protocols, as well as head coach Chauncey Billups.

Dwight Powell scored a season-high 22 points for Dallas, and Brandon Knight came off the bench to score 18 points in his third game with Dallas after signing as a hardship exemption on Dec. 23.

Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 26 points. Nassir Little had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

After the Blazers briefly tied the game at 41-all on a dunk by Little, the Mavericks seized control behind the play of Porzingis, who scored 24 of his points in the first half and spurred the Mavericks to a 72-53 halftime lead.

In his first game back after being in health and safety protocols, Mavericks guard Josh Green provided a spark off the bench by handing out a team-high 10 assists.

With 9:49 left and the Mavericks up 112-89, Porzingis received a technical foul. He promptly made up for the technical with a three-point play on a slam dunk a few seconds later.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Head coach Jason Kidd said the team expects guard Reggie Bullock to meet them in Sacramento for their upcoming two-game set against the Kings. ... While Kidd is still waiting on other players, he believes the Mavericks and the rest of the league will have to navigate the virus for the rest of the season. 'Once we get everybody back, it's just going to stop and COVID is going to leave us. It's just part of life right now. It's part of the fabric.'

Trail Blazers: The Blazers are going through their own issues in the health and safety protocols. After previously not having any players miss time in the protocols, the Blazers had seven players and two coaches, Billups and assistant coach Roy Rogers, on Monday night. Acting head coach Scott Brooks said Billups and all players are feeling 'fine.' ... Starting guard CJ McCollum remains out, although he is not in the protocols. The team says he has fully healed from a collapsed right lung. ... Portland had not played since Dec. 21, with their scheduled game on Dec. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets being postponed due to the Nets not having enough available players.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Trail Blazers: Host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports