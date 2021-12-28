Man convicted of killing 4 people at North Dakota business sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole
Updated 12/28/2021 10:46 AM
MANDAN, N.D. -- Man convicted of killing 4 people at North Dakota business sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.