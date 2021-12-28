Sudan officials say gold mine collapse leaves 38 people dead
Updated 12/28/2021 1:29 PM
CAIRO -- Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed Tuesday when a gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.
The country's state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse took place in a mine in the village of Fuja. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.