Grains, livestock higher.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 3.50 cents at $8.1450 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 6 cents at $6.0975 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 16.50 cents at $7.2150 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 25.50 cents at $13.5175 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.3720 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .12 cent at $1.6267 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained .38 cent at $.8380 a pound.