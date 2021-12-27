Judge to consider bid to lower trucker's 110-year sentence

People hold signs in support of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos during a rally on the west steps of the state capitol Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 in Denver. Relatives, lawmakers and other supporters of a trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure accident that left four people dead rallied in Denver to plead for clemency. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP) Associated Press

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A judge on Monday was set to consider a request from prosecutors to reduce the 110-year prison sentence of a truck driver for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver.

The sentence given to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, has drawn outrage from around the country and among truckers, with around 5 million people signing an online petition seeking clemency for him. In addition to the prosecution's request to lower the sentence, Aguilera-Mederos has requested clemency from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Last week, District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement she would seek a term of 20 to 30 years in the 2019 wreck on Interstate 70 west of Denver - a sentencing range that reflects an 'appropriate outcome' for Aguilera-Mederos' conduct.

'As the jury found, Mr. Aguilera-Mederos knowingly made multiple active choices that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others, and mass destruction,' King said.

District Court Judge Bruce Jones imposed the 110-year sentence against Aguilera-Mederos on Dec. 13 after finding it was the mandatory minimum term set forth under state law.

'I will state that if I had the discretion, it would not be my sentence,' the judge said during the hearing.

One of Aguilera-Mederos' attorneys, Leonard Martinez, said the district attorney's new requested sentencing range is not consistent with similar cases in Colorado and the United States.

'We plan to move forward and to keep all options open in achieving Justice for Rogel, including the possibility of clemency from Governor Polis,' Martinez said.

Colorado law allows for sentences for crimes deemed violent to be modified in cases with 'unusual and extenuating circumstances,' but those sentences cannot take effect until 119 days after a person enters prison.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills on April 25, 2019. His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction wreck and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

He wept as he apologized to the victims' families at his Dec. 13 sentencing.

"When I look at my charges, we are talking about a murderer, which is not me,' he said. 'I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life.'

Prosecutors argued he should have used a runaway ramp designed for such situations. Aguilera-Mederos, for his part, said he was struggling to avoid traffic and trying to shift to slow down.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano. Relatives of victims supported at least some prison time at his sentencing hearing.