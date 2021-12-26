South Africa's president says retired Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu, fighter for racial equality, has died
Posted12/26/2021 7:00 AM
JOHANNESBURG -- South Africa's president says retired Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu, fighter for racial equality, has died.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.