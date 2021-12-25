Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois attorney general's office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families.

The 'Benefits for Illinois Veterans' guide was put together by the attorney general's Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal law.

'My office is dedicated to ensuring that veterans and active duty service members receive the benefits they have earned," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. "This comprehensive veterans' benefits guide will ensure Illinois veterans and their families know their eligibility and how to apply for federal, state and municipal benefits.'

The 2022 edition includes information on new programs and benefits, including:

-Health care for women veterans;

-Veterans facing homelessness;

-Vietnam War-related exposure, such as to Agent Orange;

-The effects of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune;

-Illnesses linked to service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Additional information about services is available at the Military and Veterans Rights Bureau website.