Police respond to shooting at mall in suburban Chicago
Updated 12/23/2021 8:29 PM
OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A shooting occurred Thursday at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago, police said.
One person was in custody at Oakbrook Center mall in Oak Brook, police said on Twitter.
News organizations reported that four people were injured, but no official details were immediately released.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.