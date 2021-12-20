Truck runs into US military convoy on German highway
Posted12/20/2021 7:00 AM
BERLIN -- A truck ran into a U.S. military convoy on a highway in Bavaria on Monday and several people were injured, German police said. They said that it was an accident.
The crash happened on the A3 highway near Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz. The U.S. military vehicles were on the side strip of the highway and police said an articulated truck ran into one of them from behind.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.