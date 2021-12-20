Chris Noth out at 'The Equalizer' amid sex assault claims

FILE - Chris Noth poses for a portrait during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series 'The Equalizer' in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, that Noth would no longer be part of filming 'effective immediately.' (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series 'The Equalizer' in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming 'effective immediately.'

Noth has played a former CIA director on 'The Equalizer,' which stars Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

Noth's representatives had no immediate comment on 'The Equalizer' decision.



Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a story reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

'The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago - no always means no - that is a line I did not cross,' Noth said in a statement to the Reporter.

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said his reprisal of his Mr. Big character on the 'Sex and the City' sequel 'And Just Like That'»' prompted her to speak out about the actor.

Noth's demise in the first episode of the show led to widespread attention.