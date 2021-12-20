 

'˜Spider-Man' swings even higher at North American box office

  • This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures via AP)

By LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/20/2021 11:35 AM

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' now holds the title for the second-biggest opening weekend ever, behind only 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Weekend grosses for the third Tom Holland Spider-Man came in even higher than expected, netting out with $260 million from ticket sales in North America, Sony Pictures said Monday. It's also the best opening weekend ever for Spider-Man films, Sony Pictures and the month of December.

 

While the extra push Sunday put 'No Way Home,' ahead of 'Avengers: Infinity War," which opened to $257.7 million in April 2018, it's still a ways behind 'Avengers: Endgame," which debuted to $357.1 million in April 2019.

The stellar opening was a much-needed win for the theatrical exhibition business, which has struggled during the pandemic. Until 'Spider-Man' came along, no film in the pandemic era had opened over $100 million.

