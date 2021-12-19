Chicago resolution seeks improved public access to restrooms

CHICAGO -- A group of Chicago City Council members has signed a resolution to improve public access to restrooms.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 19 alderman are supporting Alderman Daniel LaSpata's proposal after a review by the newspaper last fall found large sections of the city had few or no public access to restrooms.

'What jumps out for most people is that this is related primarily to homelessness, but really it's for all Chicagoans,' LaSpata told the Tribune. 'Anyone who's out for a run, any parent who's out with their child '» and had an emergency need and felt like they had no options, this is a resolution promoting a solution for you.'

The resolution charges the city council with developing a plan to increase the johns. More than 20 advocacy groups along with state officials back the idea.

Portable toilets installed at a Jefferson Park 'L' station this year during a maintenance project were a hit, said Democratic state Rep. Lindsey LaPointe.

The newspaper's review found that most barrier-free public bathrooms aren't open at night or close during cold months. The approximately 250 operated by the Chicago Transit Authority aren't open to non-riders.

Police have issued 29,000 tickets since 2016 to people caught relieving themselves outdoors.