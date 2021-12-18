Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

Residents of homes in the neighborhood off Creekwood Avenue in Bowling Green, Ky., assess the damage of their properties after a tornado tore through Bowling Green, Ky., in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Kentucky, near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP) Associated Press

In this aerial photo, destroyed homes are seen in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dresden, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Associated Press

TEMA chief of Staff Alex Pellom, left, and Gov. Bill Lee survey tornado damage at Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tiptonville, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Severe storms caused catastrophic damage across multiple states. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) Associated Press

In this aerial photo, people sift through debris of a destroyed home in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Dresden, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred. The remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties, the agency said.



At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10. Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.