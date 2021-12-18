Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms
Updated 12/18/2021 12:16 PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred. The remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties, the agency said.
At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10. Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.
Article Comments
