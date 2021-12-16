Suit: Factory expressed 'flagrant indifference' to tornadoes

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Survivors of a tornado that leveled a Kentucky candle factory filed a lawsuit claiming their employer demonstrated 'flagrant indifference' by refusing to allow the employees to go home early.

The suit filed in state court seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Mayfield Consumer Products. A company spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.

The suit claims the factory had 'up to three and half hours before the tornado hit its place of business to allow its employees to leave its worksite as safety precautions.' The factory showed 'flagrant indifference to the rights' of the workers by refusing to do so, the suit said.

The suit was filed less than a week after the storms that began Friday night destroyed lives and property from Arkansas to Illinois and in parts of neighboring states, carving a more than 200-mile (320-kilometer) path through Kentucky alone.