Official: Gasoline truck explodes in Haiti; dozens killed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday

The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

'I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,' he tweeted.

No further details were immediately available. Police didn't immediately return calls requesting information.

Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalized with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies.

'We are overwhelmed,' a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper.