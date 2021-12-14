 

Official: Gasoline truck explodes in Haiti; dozens killed

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/14/2021 7:19 AM

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday

The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

 

'I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,' he tweeted.

No further details were immediately available. Police didn't immediately return calls requesting information.

Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalized with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies.

'We are overwhelmed,' a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 