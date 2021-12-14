Official: Gasoline truck explodes in Haiti; dozens killed
Updated 12/14/2021 7:19 AM
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday
The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.
'I share the pain and sorrow of all the people,' he tweeted.
No further details were immediately available. Police didn't immediately return calls requesting information.
Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalized with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies.
'We are overwhelmed,' a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper.
