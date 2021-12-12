Settlement with Volkswagen on emissions nets Illinois $3.6M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois officials have agreed to a $3.6 million settlement in a lawsuit against Volkswagen Group of America for tampering with vehicle emissions controls.

The agreement reached late last week requires Volkswagen to pay $300 for each of the nearly 12,000 affected vehicles in Illinois.

The case was a separate action by the Illinois attorney general's office after Volkswagen signed a consent decree with the Justice Department in October 2016. Volkswagen had admitted a year earlier that it had installed elaborate software in diesel car models which suspended pollution controls except when the vehicles underwent emissions testing.

Illinois was awarded $108 million in that settlement.

The attorney general lawsuit in November 2016 alleged that Volkswagen had implemented a recall on 11,974 Illinois vehicles in 2014 for the purpose of enhancing the fraudulent emissions-control devices.

The $300-per-car agreement brings the total award to $3.592 million, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced.

Automobiles that were affected have 2.0-liter or 3.0-liter Volkswagen or Audi engines.