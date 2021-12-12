 

Plea renewed for tips on retired Indiana farmer's 2012 death

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/12/2021 9:20 AM

SULLIVAN, Ind. -- Police investigators have renewed their plea for information about the unsolved 2012 killing of a retired farmer found shot to death in his western Indiana home.

Eight-five-year-old Lowell Badger was found fatally shot on Dec. 8, 2012, following a burglary at his rural Sullivan County home about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Terre Haute.

 

The new request for tips comes a year after police released photos showing vehicles that may have been in the area around the time Badger was killed. Those photos were taken from a gas station's security video in nearby Graysville, a few miles east of the Illinois state line.

A reward of about $30,000 is available for whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Badger's death.

'Be the one to help bring some closure to the Badger family,' State Police said in a statement.

Detectives have investigated more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews, and searched many areas of land and water in the Sullivan County area as part of the still-open investigation, police said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 