Plea renewed for tips on retired Indiana farmer's 2012 death

SULLIVAN, Ind. -- Police investigators have renewed their plea for information about the unsolved 2012 killing of a retired farmer found shot to death in his western Indiana home.

Eight-five-year-old Lowell Badger was found fatally shot on Dec. 8, 2012, following a burglary at his rural Sullivan County home about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Terre Haute.

The new request for tips comes a year after police released photos showing vehicles that may have been in the area around the time Badger was killed. Those photos were taken from a gas station's security video in nearby Graysville, a few miles east of the Illinois state line.

A reward of about $30,000 is available for whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Badger's death.

'Be the one to help bring some closure to the Badger family,' State Police said in a statement.

Detectives have investigated more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews, and searched many areas of land and water in the Sullivan County area as part of the still-open investigation, police said.