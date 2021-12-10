2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits Arkansas nursing home
Updated 12/10/2021 10:28 PM
A tornado ripped through a nursing home in Arkansas Friday night, killing two people and injuring five others, an official said.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told KAIT-TV that at least 20 people were trapped after the tornado struck the Monette Manor area. A call by The Associated Press to the county office wasn't immediately returned.
The TV station reported that emergency crews from Trumann, and police and firefighters from Jonesboro were headed to the area to assist.
The nursing home has about 90 beds.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also tweeted Friday night that a tornado had struck in Mississippi County.
There were several reports of tornadoes spotted or on the ground in parts of the Midwest.
