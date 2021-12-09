Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. declined 17.75 cents at $7.7350 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 3.75 cents at $5.8850 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 12.50 cents at $7.1950 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $12.6450 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .83 cent at $1.3672 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .67 cent at $1.6407 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose 1.60 cents at $.7242 a pound.