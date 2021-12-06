Grains lower, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell f8.50 cents at $7.8625 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 6.75 cents at $5.8075 a bushel; Mar. oats lost 25 cents at $7.19 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans dropped 8.75 cents at $12.59 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.3767 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .88 cent at $1.6317 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost 2.10 cents at $.7295 a pound.