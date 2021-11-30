 

AP source: Cubs, Yan Gomes agree to $13 million, 2-year deal

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By JAY COHEN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/30/2021 12:52 PM

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs added another catcher on Tuesday, agreeing to a $13 million, two-year contract with Yan Gomes.

The Cubs have Willson Contreras at catcher, but he is eligible for free agency after next season and the team could decide to trade him if they can't reach a long-term deal this winter.

 

The 34-year-old Gomes played for Washington and Oakland this year, batting .252 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs in 103 games.

A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because it had not been finalized.

Gomes was selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2009 amateur draft and broke into the majors with the Blue Jays in 2012. He is a .247 hitter with 117 homers and 416 RBIs in 882 games, spending most of his big league career with Cleveland.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 