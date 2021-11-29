Shots fired through Chicago hospital's windows, no injuries

CHICAGO -- Gunshots fired from cars outside a Chicago hospital entered windows on the hospital's third and fourth floors Monday morning, but police said no one was injured.

Chicago police said the gunfire about 7 a.m. came from people shooting from inside cars during an altercation outside Saint Anthony Hospital and that bullets entered third- and fourth-floor windows.

Police said no one was hurt and no arrests had been made, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Saint Anthony Hospital President Guy A. Medaglia said the shooting happened across the street from the hospital in Douglass Park.

'It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide,' he said in a statement.

There have been at least two other shootings outside Chicago hospitals in recent months, including a September shooting in which a paramedic was grazed by a bullet while working on a gunshot victim in Stroger Hospital's emergency department.

In July, bullets entered the windows of Mount Sinai Hospital after a gunman opened fire outside. No one was injured in that incident.