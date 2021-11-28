Authorities: Indiana man charged after 30-mile police chase

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- An Indiana man has been hit with several charges after allegedly leading police on a nearly 30-mile chase in a stolen semi-truck, according to authorities.

Indiana State Police said someone called 911 early Saturday to report that a semi had struck two vehicle and left the scene near Frankfort. Police found the semi and said they turned on their emergency lights and chased the semi on Interstate 65.

Troopers later took 33-year-old Jonathan Cain of West Lafayette into custody.

Authorities allege that he had signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .095%. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including felony unauthorized control of a vehicle, felony possession of stolen property and felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

It was immediately unclear if Cain had an attorney. A listed phone number could not be located Sunday for Cain.