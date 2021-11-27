 

India asks Starlink to obtain license for internet services

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/27/2021 7:00 AM

NEW DELHI -- The Indian government has asked Starlink Internet Services of Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company to comply with the country's regulatory framework before offering its satellite-based internet services.

A Communications Ministry statement late Friday said that because Starlink is not the holder of a license, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services that are being advertised.

 

"The same is also evident from the website of Starlink ( www.starlink.com ) wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory,' it said.

There was no immediate comment from Musk's company.

Media reports said Musk's SpaceX has been accepting preorders for the beta version of the service for a fully refundable deposit of 7,400 rupees ($99).

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 