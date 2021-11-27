India asks Starlink to obtain license for internet services

NEW DELHI -- The Indian government has asked Starlink Internet Services of Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company to comply with the country's regulatory framework before offering its satellite-based internet services.

A Communications Ministry statement late Friday said that because Starlink is not the holder of a license, the public is advised not to subscribe to Starlink services that are being advertised.

"The same is also evident from the website of Starlink ( www.starlink.com ) wherein satellite-based internet services can be booked by users in Indian territory,' it said.

There was no immediate comment from Musk's company.

Media reports said Musk's SpaceX has been accepting preorders for the beta version of the service for a fully refundable deposit of 7,400 rupees ($99).