EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over variant
Posted11/26/2021 7:00 AM
BRUSSELS -- The European Union's executive said Friday it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that she 'proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region.'
A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province.
