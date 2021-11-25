Texas A&M 73, Notre Dame 67

Halftime_Notre Dame 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 5-11 (W.Taylor 2-2, Diarra 2-4, Jackson 1-2, Hefner 0-1, Radford 0-2), Notre Dame 6-26 (Goodwin 2-5, Wesley 1-3, Laszewski 1-4, Hubb 1-5, Ryan 1-6, Wertz 0-3). Fouled Out_Cash, Wertz. Rebounds_Texas A&M 26 (Williams 5), Notre Dame 31 (Goodwin 8). Assists_Texas A&M 15 (Williams, Jackson, W.Taylor 4), Notre Dame 15 (Wertz 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 25, Notre Dame 22.