Top scorers square off in Memphis-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (10-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Trae Young meet when Memphis hosts Atlanta. Morant is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.3 points per game and Young is eighth in the league averaging 25.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 on their home court. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference averaging 53.6 points in the paint. Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 14.9.

The Hawks are 2-8 on the road. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from downtown. Skylar Mays paces the Hawks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is shooting 47.8% and averaging 25.3 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.3 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), De'Anthony Melton: out (groin).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.