Northwestern, Georgia meet in Legends Classic

Georgia (2-3) vs. Northwestern (4-1)

Legends Classic , Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Northwestern are set to collide in the Legends Classic. Northwestern lost 77-72 to Providence in its most recent game, while Georgia came up short in a 65-55 game against Virginia in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia's Aaron Cook, Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cook has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Northwestern has 56 assists on 87 field goals (64.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Georgia has assists on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern has turned the ball over on just 12.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have turned the ball over only 8.4 times per game this season.

