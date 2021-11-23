Sheldon scores career-high 31, No. 21 Ohio State women win

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jacy Sheldon scored 25 of her career-high 31 points in the first half and Taylor Mikesell added 18 points to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Bellarmine 110-58 on Tuesday night.

Sheldon was 12 of 15 from the field to top her previous high of 29 points. She also had three steals as Bellarmine turned it over 28 times.

Ohio State set a program record for second-quarter points with 39. The Buckeyes were 16-of-24 shooting, going 5 of 7 from distance, in the quarter to help build a 70-33 lead at the break.

Sheldon led the way in the first half, hitting 10 of 12 shots, and Mikesell added 14 points with four 3-pointers. Sheldon scored 12 points in less than six minutes in the opening quarter.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and six rebounds for Ohio State (4-0). Kateri Poole and Tanaya Beacham each scored 12.

Jaela Johnson led Bellarmine (0-4) with 24 points and six 3-pointers.



