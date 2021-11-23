Bulgarian authorities say a bus crash early Tuesday has killed at least 45 people
Posted11/23/2021 7:00 AM
SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Bulgarian authorities say a bus crash early Tuesday has killed at least 45 people.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.