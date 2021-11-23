Trans Netflix workers drop labor complaint but one resigns

LOS ANGELES -- Two former Netflix employees who criticized anti-transgender comments on Dave Chappelle's TV special are dropping labor complaints and one has resigned from the company, it was announced Monday.

Terra Field, a senior software engineer who is trans, announced that Field had voluntarily resigned as of Sunday.

'This isn't how I thought things would end, but I'm relieved to have closure,' Field said in a resignation letter posted online.

Chappelle's 'The Closer' first aired on Oct. 1 and gained millions of views. However, Chapelle's disparaging remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from activists. About 30 Netflix workers staged a an Oct. 20 walkout and joined a rally at Netflix offices in Los Angeles.

Field was suspended by the company after attending a business meeting for senior executives but was quickly reinstated.

Field and B. Pagels-Minor, a game launch operations program manager who also is trans, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. They alleged that Netflix retaliated against the workers to keep them from speaking up about working conditions, including 'Netflix's products and the impact of its product choices on the LGBTQ+ community."

'We have resolved our differences in a way that acknowledges the erosion of trust on both sides and, we hope, enables everyone to move on,' Netflix said in a statement Monday.

Pagels-Minor has acknowledged that they were the employee that Netflix fired last month for allegedly disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for 'The Closer.' The information was referenced in a Bloomberg news article.

Pagels-Minor has denied the allegations.

Netflix ran into a buzz-saw of criticism not only with the special but in how internal memos responded to employees' concerns, including co-CEO Ted Sarandos' assertion that 'content on screen doesn't directly translate to real-world harm.'

Sarandos also wrote that Netflix doesn't allow titles that are 'designed to incite hate or violence, and we don't believe 'The Closer' crosses that line.'

Netflix continues to make the special available for streaming.