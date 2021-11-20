 

Butler wins 1st Pioneer Football League game this season

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/20/2021 2:55 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- Joey Suchy rushed for two touchdowns and Butler beat Marist 28-21 on Saturday for its first Pioneer Football League victory this season.

Butler forced a Marist fumble at the goal line then went 99 yards to take a 21-14 lead on Suchy's 1-yard run. Trey Mason gave Butler a two-touchdown lead on a pick-6 with 5:22 left.

 

Bret Bushka was 16-of-23 passing for 176 yards with two interceptions for Butler (3-8, 1-7). Bushka also rushed for 29 yards and one score. Suchy entered with just one touchdown on the season.

Austin Day threw for 208 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Marist (5-5, 5-3).

Day connected with Brett Landis on a 48-yard touchdown with three seconds left to cap a 10-play, 97-yard drive.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 