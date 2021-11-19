 

US expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead

 
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MATTHEW PERRONE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/19/2021 8:29 AM

WASHINGTON -- U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government's campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.

Pfizer and Moderna announced Friday the Food and Drug Administration's decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

 

The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing list of who's eligible, allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company's booster six months after their last dose - regardless of which vaccine they had first.

But there's one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults and its scientific advisers were set to debate later Friday.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 