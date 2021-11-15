 

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan's capital wounds two people

  • Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

    Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said. Associated Press

  • Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

    Taliban fighters secure the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said. Associated Press

  • A Taliban fighter secures the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

    A Taliban fighter secures the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said. Associated Press

  • A Taliban fighter secures the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

    A Taliban fighter secures the area after a roadside bomb went off in Kabul Afghanistan, Monday Nov. 15, 2021. The bomb exploded on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital on Monday, wounding two people, police said. Associated Press

 
By ABDUL QAHAR AFGHAN
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/15/2021 7:00 AM

KABUL -- A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

 

The blast came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another part of western Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others. Colleagues identified the slain man as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions. The Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 