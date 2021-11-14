No. 25 Texas topples No. 3 Stanford 61-56

Texas guard Audrey Warren (31) celebrates with guard Rori Harmon (3) and guard Joanne Allen-Taylor (11) after defeating Stanford in an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. -- Aliyah Matharu made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:06 to play and two more in the closing minutes, freshman Rori Harmon scored 21 points and No. 25 Texas jolted defending national champion and third-ranked Stanford 61-56 on Sunday.

Ashten Prechtel's 3-pointer with 18 seconds left got Stanford within 57-54. Harmon then converted two free throws to help Texas hang on.

The Longhorns embraced and hollered following the upset, with 60-year-old coach Vic Schaefer pulling off a leaping leg kick and fist pump.

Texas (2-0) excelled in its first big nonconference test after beating New Orleans 131-36 in its season opener Tuesday. The Cardinal (1-1) led 40-35 in a defensive matchup going into the final 10 minutes before Matharu took over. She finished with 17 points.

Lexie Hull scored 16 points for the Cardinal before fouling out late, and Haley Jones had 15 points but also five turnovers.

NO. 2 UCONN 95, ARKANSAS 80

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and UConn opened its season with a win over Arkansas.

Bueckers, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored 32 points against St. John's in her freshman season. She made 10 of her 11 shots in the second half against the Razorbacks on a dazzling display of layups and mid-range jumpers to keep UConn's lead in double digits.

Christyn Williams added 18 points and Evina Westbrook had 15 for the Huskies (1-0).

Amber Ramirez scored 20 points and Goforth added 17 to lead Arkansas (2-1).

NO. 4 MARYLAND 81, JAMES MADISON 45

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- Chloe Bibby scored 19 points, Ashley Owusu added 14 and Angela Reese had 12 points and matched her career high with 14 rebounds as Maryland beat James Madison.

The Terrapins (3-0) led throughout, racing to a 29-10 lead after the first quarter. They shot 12 for 16 from the field, with Owusu scoring 10.

Maryland played without star junior guard Diamond Miller for the third straight game, and Owusu had to be helped off the court in the third quarter after she injured her left foot.

Kiki Jefferson, who had a career-high 31 points in JMU's opening win against Virginia, led the Dukes (1-1) with 16 points.

NO. 5 N.C. STATE 85, FLORIDA 52

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Elissa Cunane scored 18 points and Kia Crutchfield had 17 in North Carolina State's rout of Florida.

The Wolfpack (2-1) closed the first quarter on a 19-3 run for a 29-15 edge and kept pulling away.

N.C. State coach Wes Moore earned his 750th career victory. Now in his ninth season with the Wolfpack, he's 750-235 with previous stops at Maryville College, Francis Marion and Chattanooga.

Kiara Smith scored 16 points and Nina Rickards had 12 points for Florida (1-2), which made only 32.2% of its shots from the field.

NO. 8 INDIANA 88, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 29 points for Indiana, which pulled away from Kentucky in the second half for a win.

Grace Berger, who had 19 points and nine rebounds, hit a half-court buzzer-beater that gave Indiana a 38-32 lead at halftime.

After Kentucky cut the lead to 48-46 with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter, the Hoosiers (2-0) went on a 7-0 run and led by six or more after that.

Holmes had 16 points in the second half. Nicole CardaÃ±o-Hillary scored all 12 of her points after the break.

Rhyne Howard scored 23 points for Kentucky (2-1).

NO. 9 IOWA 82, NORTHERN IOWA 61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading Iowa over Northern Iowa.

Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. Czinano was 6 of 12, and had five rebounds and four assists for Iowa (3-0).

Kam Finley led Northern Iowa (1-1) with 17 points, adding six rebounds. Maya McDermott scored 14.

NO. 10 OREGON 84, DIXIE STATE 35

EUGENE, Ore. -- Kylee Watson scored a career-high 16 points and Oregon defeated Dixie State. Watson, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, made all eight of her shots from the field to eclipse her previous best of 12 points. She also had four rebounds and three assists.

Ahlise Hurst had 17 points and five assists for Oregon (2-0), while Phillipina Kyei had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Parrish scored 12 points for the Ducks, Chanaya Pinto added 10 points and nine rebounds and Sedona Prince had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Emily Isaacson scored 11 points to pace Dixie State (1-2).

NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 79, MILWAUKEE 42

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Morgan Jones hit her first three shots and scored 19 points as Florida State dominated early to defeat Milwaukee.

Ten players scored for Florida State (2-0) with River Baldwin and Makayla Timpson each adding 12 points and Bianca Jackson 10 with six assists.

Sydney Staver scored 13 and Megan Walstad 10 points for Milwaukee (0-3).

NO. 17 OHIO STATE 86, NORFOLK STATE 48

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Rebeka Mikulasikova tied her career high, scoring 19 points to pace Ohio State in its victory over Norfolk State.

Eleven of 12 Buckeyes scored, with Taylor Mikesell coming off the bench to drain four 3-pointers and add 12 points. Jacy Sheldon missed her only shot from the floor, a 3, but added 10 points on a perfect 10-of-10 at the foul line.

Ohio State (2-0) had 17 assists, with seven players getting at least two, and dominated the glass, 47-30.

Janay Turner and Tatiana Jones paced the Spartans (2-1) with 11 points apiece.

NO. 17 GEORGIA TECH 58, BELMONT 45

ATLANTA -- Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds to help Georgia Tech beat Belmont.

After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech (3-0) clamped down and led 24-19 at halftime. But The Bruins (2-1) regrouped and stayed within striking distance, and Jamilyn Kinney's 3-pointer with 5:20 remaining reduced Belmont's deficit to 45-43.

Lahtinen scored six of the Yellow Jackets' 13 points down the stretch. Lorela Cubaj finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Yellow Jackets had 16 assists on their 21-made baskets.

Destinee Wells scored 18 points for Belmont and Tuti Jones scored 12 points.

NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 81, GEORGE MASON 52

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Elizabeth Kitley scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Virginia Tech established early control to beat George Mason.

Sheppard finished with 16 points, Cayla King scored 15 and Emily Lytle had 13, while Georgia Amoore distributed nine assists for the Hokies (3-0).

Wakefield scored 16 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3 and Lawhorne 14 off the bench for George Mason (2-1).

___

