Disney's 'Eternals' tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend

Jack Whitehall, from left, Darby Camp and Izaac Wang appear in a scene from "Clifford the Big Red Dog." (Paramount Pictures via AP) Associated Press

Disney and Marvel's 'Eternals' took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it's still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like 'Clifford the Big Red Dog.'

'Eternals' added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The film, directed by Oscar-winner ChloÃ© Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, fell 61% from its debut. Though not uncommon for a big superhero tentpole, it was significantly steeper than the 52% drop seen by the last Disney and Marvel offering, 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'

Both played exclusively in theaters, but the main difference is that 'Shang-Chi' simply got better ratings from audiences and critics. 'Shang-Chi' also became available to stream on Disney+ this weekend. 'Eternals' has made $281.4 million globally to date.

Second place went to 'Clifford the Big Red Dog,' which opened in theaters during the week and was also available to stream at home for Paramount+ subscribers. It made an estimated $16.4 million from 3,700 theaters over the weekend and $22 million across its five days in release.

Though critics were not impressed (it has a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences were more favorable, giving it a promising A CinemaScore. And 'Clifford' managed to do this in the face of uncertain moviegoing conditions for families.

Blockbusters rounded out the top five with 'Dune' in third place with $5.5 million, 'No Time to Die' in fourth with $4.6 million and 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' in fifth with $4 million. Notably, 'Venom 2' this weekend became only the second pandemic-era film to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. The other was 'Shang-Chi.'

More and more awards hopefuls are entering the specialty box office as well, and many are making their way into the top 10. This weekend Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film 'Belfast' made $1.8 million from 580 screens in its debut. In its second weekend, 'Spencer,' featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, pulled in $1.5 million from 1,265 screens. And even in its fourth weekend, Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch" continues to do well, adding $1.8 million and bringing its total to $11.6 million.

