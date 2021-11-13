Notre Dame 68, CS Northridge 52
Updated 11/13/2021 1:56 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 32-26. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 6-12 (Wright 4-6, Hardy 1-2, Brown 1-3, Rains 0-1), Notre Dame 11-27 (Goodwin 6-8, Wesley 4-6, Wertz 1-2, Ryan 0-2, Laszewski 0-4, Hubb 0-5). Rebounds_CS Northridge 26 (Okereke 7), Notre Dame 27 (Laszewski 8). Assists_CS Northridge 6 (Brown 3), Notre Dame 14 (Hubb 6). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 17, Notre Dame 15.
