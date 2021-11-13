Duffey's late touchdown lifts Hampton over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. -- Jett Duffey scored on a 1-yard run with just over two minutes remaining and Hampton defeated Campbell 28-21 on Saturday.

Duffey's score completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that came after Dylan Earney connected with Jalen Kelsey on a 42-yard touchdown pass that had put the Fighting Camels ahead with 6:16 left.

Duffey was 19 of 31 for 231 yards passing with two interceptions but scored twice rushing, finishing with 51 yards on 17 carries, to lead the Pirates (5-5, 3-3 Big South). Jadakis Bonds made eight catches for 110 yards.

Earney was 16 of 29 for 196 yards passing and his touchdown to Kelsey, who had 97 yards receiving, for Campbell (3-7, 2-4).

