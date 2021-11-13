Illinois boy dies days after being hit while riding bike

PEORIA, Ill. -- A 10-year-old central Illinois boy has died days after he was struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle, authorities said.

Troy Erving died Friday morning after being declared brain dead, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. Multiple tests over the preceding 24 hours had showed no brain activity in the Peoria youth, who was struck and injured Tuesday night.

Harwood said the case was being investigated as a homicide, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria is in custody in the crash. The 43-year-old appeared Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving on a suspended license. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Court records allege that Brunswig was driving a pickup when she struck the boy and drove off. Her truck was found outside her apartment the following day.

Prosecutors have said a passenger in the vehicle told police Brunswig had used drugs and consumed alcohol in the hours before the crash.

Assistant state's attorney Jason Ramos said Friday that the case 'remains under investigation and more charges could be filed at later date.'