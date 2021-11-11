Germans celebrate Carnival again despite high virus numbers

Carnival revellers celebrate with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

Young carnival revellers dance in front of the Cologne Cathedral when tens of thousands celebrate the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

Carnival revellers celebrate with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

Cologne mayor Henriette Reker wears a face mask on the main stage when tens of thousands revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

Carnival revellers celebrate with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

Carnival revellers celebrate with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

Carnival revellers celebrate with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

Carnival revellers celebrate with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

A carnival reveller with a black mask celebrates with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

A carnival reveller celebrates with tens of thousands the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

A woman in a costume shows her ticket and vaccination certificate when tens of thousands revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

A woman holds a sign reading "we are back" when tens of thousands revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press

People dressed in hedgehog costumes stand in front of the Cologne Cathedral when tens of thousands carnival revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. Associated Press