Middle Tennessee staying in C-USA after league additions

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Middle Tennessee State is sticking with Conference USA after the league announced the addition of four new members starting in 2023.

President Sidney McPhee said in a statement posted on the school website Wednesday that they've watched the Division I landscape for athletics change in the past several weeks. McPhee said MTSU appreciated the interest that other conferences showed in its program.

'Working with our four remaining members, as well as our new partners, Conference USA is poised to rebrand itself as a premier conference in the Group of 5,' McPhee wrote.

Mid-American Conference presidents met on Nov. 5 with possible expansion on the agenda and C-USA members Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State as potential options, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league's discussions are private.

That same day, C-USA announced Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State as new members starting in 2023. McPhee said that gives the league a strong footprint in the South and Southwest.

Commissioner Judy MacLeod said C-USA remains a great fit for Middle Tennessee with the incoming members.

'We are very pleased that they have decided to reaffirm their commitment to C-USA as we continue to move forward as a conference,' she said in a statement. "While several institutions have indicated interest in joining our league, we will use this time to be deliberate and strategic in exploring any potential additional expansion.'

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

