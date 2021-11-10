N. Illinois 30, Ball State 29
BALL_FG Lewis 43, 5:46.
BALL_J.Jackson 15 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 3:04.
NIU_Ratkovich 2 run (Richardson kick), 12:41.
BALL_Hall 7 run (Chanove kick), 10:50.
NIU_FG Richardson 38, 2:13.
NIU_Tucker 58 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), :29.
BALL_safety, 13:46.
BALL_Hall 2 run (Chanove kick), 9:10.
NIU_FG Richardson 38, 4:45.
NIU_Ducker 10 run (Richardson kick), 2:42.
BALL_FG Lewis 48, 1:43.
NIU_FG Richardson 32, :00.
___
|BALL
|NIU
|First downs
|18
|25
|Total Net Yards
|372
|475
|Rushes-yards
|33-246
|41-211
|Passing
|126
|264
|Punt Returns
|2-38
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|4-42
|4-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-26-0
|23-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|6-46.333
|5-35.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|23:12
|36:48
___
RUSHING_Ball St., Steele 21-109, Hall 7-79, Plitt 1-25, McGaughy 1-25, W.Jones 3-8. N. Illinois, Ducker 24-155, Lombardi 5-30, Ratkovich 4-12, Blakemore 5-9, A.Brown 3-5.
PASSING_Ball St., Plitt 11-26-0-126. N. Illinois, Lombardi 23-38-1-264.
RECEIVING_Ball St., Jackson 3-34, Hall 3-27, Tyler 3-9, McGaughy 1-45, W.Jones 1-11. N. Illinois, Rudolph 8-108, Tucker 6-103, Ratkovich 5-29, Joiner 2-11, Tewes 1-9, Travis 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ball St., Chanove 24.