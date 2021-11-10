 

N. Illinois 30, Ball State 29

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/10/2021 10:42 PM

First Quarter

BALL_FG Lewis 43, 5:46.

BALL_J.Jackson 15 pass from Plitt (Chanove kick), 3:04.

Second Quarter

NIU_Ratkovich 2 run (Richardson kick), 12:41.


BALL_Hall 7 run (Chanove kick), 10:50.


NIU_FG Richardson 38, 2:13.


NIU_Tucker 58 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), :29.

Third Quarter

BALL_safety, 13:46.


BALL_Hall 2 run (Chanove kick), 9:10.


NIU_FG Richardson 38, 4:45.

Fourth Quarter

NIU_Ducker 10 run (Richardson kick), 2:42.


BALL_FG Lewis 48, 1:43.


NIU_FG Richardson 32, :00.



___












































































BALL NIU
First downs 18 25
Total Net Yards 372 475
Rushes-yards 33-246 41-211
Passing 126 264
Punt Returns 2-38 2-7
Kickoff Returns 4-42 4-53
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 11-26-0 23-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 6-46.333 5-35.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 4-50
Time of Possession 23:12 36:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ball St., Steele 21-109, Hall 7-79, Plitt 1-25, McGaughy 1-25, W.Jones 3-8. N. Illinois, Ducker 24-155, Lombardi 5-30, Ratkovich 4-12, Blakemore 5-9, A.Brown 3-5.


PASSING_Ball St., Plitt 11-26-0-126. N. Illinois, Lombardi 23-38-1-264.


RECEIVING_Ball St., Jackson 3-34, Hall 3-27, Tyler 3-9, McGaughy 1-45, W.Jones 1-11. N. Illinois, Rudolph 8-108, Tucker 6-103, Ratkovich 5-29, Joiner 2-11, Tewes 1-9, Travis 1-4.


MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ball St., Chanove 24.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 