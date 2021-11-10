AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

China, US pledge to increase cooperation at UN climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland -- The world's top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes.

In back-to-back news conferences at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work together to accelerate the emissions reductions required to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

'It's beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole that two major powers in the world, China and the U.S., shoulder special international responsibilities and obligations,' Xie told reporters. 'We need to think big and be responsible.'

"The steps we're taking ... can answer questions people have about the pace at which China is going, and help China and us to be able to accelerate our efforts," Kerry said.

China also agreed for the first time to crack down on methane leaks, following the lead of the Biden administration's efforts to curb the potent greenhouse gas. Beijing and Washington agreed to share technology to reduce emissions.

___

Mandates drive up vaccinations at colleges, despite leniency

Universities that adopted COVID-19 vaccine mandates this fall have seen widespread compliance even though many schools made it easy to get out of the shots by granting exemptions to nearly any student who requested one.

Facing pockets of resistance and scattered lawsuits, colleges have tread carefully because forcing students to get the vaccine when they have a religious or medical objection could put schools into tricky legal territory. For some, there are added concerns that taking a hard line could lead to a drop in enrollment.

Still, universities with mandates report much higher vaccination rates than communities around them, even in places with high vaccine hesitancy. Some universities have seen nearly complete compliance, including at state flagship schools in Maryland, Illinois and Washington, helping them avoid large outbreaks like those that disrupted classes a year ago.

Since announcing its mandate two months ago, Ohio University students and employees who reported being vaccinated at its Athens campus shot up from 69% to almost 85%.

'Educating and encouraging was only getting us so far,' said Gillian Ice, a professor of social medicine who is overseeing the school's pandemic response. 'We had a lot who were on the fence. They weren't necessarily anti-vaccine. They didn't think they were high risk.'

___

China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asian-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality.

His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.

Xi spoke in a pre-recorded video to a CEO Summit at APEC, which is being hosted by New Zealand in a virtual format. Xi is scheduled to participate in an online meeting with other Pacific Rim leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.

In his speech, Xi said attempts to draw boundaries in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines would fail.

'The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era,' Xi said.

___

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation

DETROIT -- A judge on Wednesday approved a $626 million deal to settle lawsuits filed by Flint residents who found their tap water contaminated by lead following disastrous decisions to switch the city's water source and a failure to swiftly acknowledge the problem.

Most of the money - $600 million - is coming from the state of Michigan, which was accused of repeatedly overlooking the risks of using the Flint River without properly treating the water.

'The settlement reached here is a remarkable achievement for many reasons, not the least of which is that it sets forth a comprehensive compensation program and timeline that is consistent for every qualifying participant,' U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said in a 178-page opinion.

Attorneys are seeking as much as $200 million in legal fees from the overall settlement. Levy left that issue for another day.

The deal makes money available to Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. About 80% of what's left after legal fees is earmarked for children.

___

EXPLAINER: Prosecutor's questions to Rittenhouse anger judge

MADISON, Wis. -- The murder case against Kyle Rittenhouse flirted with a mistrial Wednesday after the lead prosecutor angered the judge with his questioning of the defendant.

Rittenhouse's attorneys called him to testify about his actions on Aug. 25, 2020, when he shot three men, killing two and wounding a third, during protests on the streets of Kenosha that followed a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Legal experts said doing so risked exposing Rittenhouse to harsh cross-examination, and lead prosecutor Thomas Binger did so - with a line of questioning that prompted Judge Bruce Schroeder to shout at him and say, 'I don't believe you," at one point when Binger argued he had been acting in good faith.

Rittenhouse's attorneys said they would seek a mistrial with prejudice - meaning the case could not be re-filed - and Schroeder said he would consider their motion later.

So what got the judge so angry?

___

Biden: Infrastructure bill will ease economy woes, just wait

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden touted his $1 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday as an eventual fix for the nation's inflation and supply chain woes -- if Americans just have the patience to wait for the construction to begin.

The president toured the Port of Baltimore at the start of what is likely to be a national tour to showcase his signature legislation that cleared Congress last week and that he intends to sign on Monday. He declared that the spending would improve transportation of products and supplies from overseas and within the U.S. to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs.

That message is becoming more critical as the government reported Wednesday that consumer prices in October climbed 6.2% from a year ago. Inflation has intensified instead of fading as the economy reopened after the coronavirus pandemic, creating a major challenge for Biden whose administration repeatedly said that the price increases were temporary. During remarks at the port, he acknowledged that consumer prices remained 'too high."

'Everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread costs more,' he said. 'We still face challenges and we have to tackle them ... we have to tackle them head on.'

Higher prices have eaten into wages and turned public sentiment on the economy against Biden in polls. One of the obstacles for reducing inflation has been backlogged ports with ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs, causing shortages and leaving some store shelves depleted ahead of the holiday shopping season.

___

After promise, Musk sells $1.1B in Tesla shares to pay taxes

DETROIT -- After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 900,000 shares of the electric car maker's stock, netting over $1.1 billion that will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options.

The sales, disclosed in two regulatory filings late Wednesday, will cover tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September. He exercised options to buy just over 2.1 million shares for $6.24 each. The company's stock closed Wednesday at $1,067.95 per share.

The transactions were 'automatically effected' as part of a trading plan adopted on Sept. 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

After the transactions, Musk still owns about 170 million Tesla shares.

Musk was Tesla's largest shareholder as of June, owning about 17% of the company, according to data provider FactSet. He's the wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes, with a net worth of around $282 billion, most of it in Tesla stock.

___

Crew member sues Alec Baldwin, others over 'Rust' shooting

LOS ANGELES -- The head of lighting on the film 'Rust' filed a lawsuit Wednesday over Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western, alleging negligence that caused him 'severe emotional distress" that will haunt him forever.

Serge Svetnoy said in the suit that the bullet that killed his close friend Hutchins, narrowly missed him, and he held her head as she died.

'They should never, ever, have had live rounds on this set,' Svetnoy's attorney Gary A. Dordick said at a news conference Wednesday.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court names nearly two dozen defendants associated with the film including Baldwin, who was both star and a producer; David Halls, the assistant director who handed Baldwin the gun; and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in charge of weapons on the set.

It is the first known lawsuit of what could be many stemming from the Oct. 21 shooting, which also injured 'Rust' director Joel Souza.

___

Chris Stapleton wins song of the year to open CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Chris Stapleton won the first trophy of the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, taking song of the year for 'Starting Over' to begin what could be a big night for one of the show's top nominees.

Host Luke Bryan was joined by his 'American Idol' co-hosts Lionel Richie and Katy Perry midway through his opening monologue at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, to present the award.

'I have hosted other awards shows,' Bryan told his 'Idol' co-hosts, pretending to be surprised after they sneaked up on him. 'I can handle this myself.'

Perry answered, 'Yeah, we've seen them, that's why we're here.'

Miranda Lambert opened the ABC telecast with a medley of her hits, including 'Kerosene,' 'Mama's Broken Heart" and 'Gunpowder & Lead.'

___

SpaceX aims for night crew launch; ailing astronaut now OK

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX counted down Wednesday toward a nighttime launch of four astronauts who have been grounded for nearly two weeks by weather and medical delays.

The Falcon rocket was poised to blast off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center a few hours after sunset. That would put the one German and three U.S. astronauts at the International Space Station by Thursday night to begin a six-month stay.

It was so drizzly that SpaceX employees held umbrellas over the astronauts as they said goodbye to their families. Their wet helmets were wiped down before they strapped into their seats. Forecasters promised the weather would improve.

One of the astronauts - NASA isn't saying which one - was sidelined last week by an undisclosed medical issue. The crew member is fully recovered, according to NASA. Officials won't say whether it was an illness or injury, but noted it wasn't COVID-19.

The launch attempt comes just two days after SpaceX brought four station astronauts back to Earth. They should have been up there to welcome the station newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday's ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico.